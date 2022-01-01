N-able Celebrates the First Anniversary of MarketBuilder

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), the solutions partner helping IT services providers deliver security, data protection as-a-service, and remote monitoring and management services; today celebrates the first anniversary of MarketBuilder, a marketing automation toolset that provides Managed Services Providers (MSPs) with content and campaigns they can quickly and easily brand and use in their own sales and marketing programs.

Designed to help MSPs sell their services—no matter the level of marketing and sales expertise within the company—MarketBuilder is a web-based, self-serve application that provides marketing campaigns and content for MSPs to help fortify their value proposition, promote their services, and grow their business. Each campaign provides a variety of marketing tactics that include emails, landing pages, videos, product and services sheets, PowerPoint presentations, and social media posts. MSPs can automate this content inside the platform or use their own marketing tools.

Since launching last June, more than 2,500 N-able partners worldwide have adopted MarketBuilder. To date, MSPs utilizing MarketBuilder to enhance their marketing efforts have generated over 4,600 leads, created 14,000 social media posts with a combined 1.8 million followers, and sent 350,000 emails with an open rate of approximately 20%.

“In working with approximately 25,000 MSPs worldwide, we consistently hear that to gain the edge in their hyper-competitive markets, MSPs feel it’s crucial to be on top of their game in how they create campaigns to position, market, and sell solutions,” said Kevin Bury, chief customer officer, N-able. “In addition, our partners tell us that they rely heavily on ‘word of mouth’ for leads and that isn’t enough. In the last year, MarketBuilder has increased the number of campaigns available to partners from 15 to 70 and provided over 1,500 social posts, relieving that dependency. These campaigns enable MSPs to market their services to a variety of vertical markets and provide content to help them position the value of managed services.”

N-able partner Olmec was an early fan of MarketBuilder. The New Jersey-based MSP has been using MarketBuilder since its inception to distribute content, email, and social posts to targeted vertical markets. “I have been using the content in MarketBuilder for the past year and am just thrilled. It takes the guess work out of creating content and lets us focus on our business. We’ve used the legal campaign for email marketing, social media and downloadable offers, and we’ve generated new business from the campaign,” said Sharon Arena, marketing specialist, Olmec. “MarketBuilder is truly a godsend to our business, and I can’t wait to see it evolve further.”

“MarketBuilder is one of the best things to happen for us from a business standpoint. We were looking for a marketing platform and when N-able introduced MarketBuilder about a year ago we have not stopped using it,” said George Ioannides, owner, Fidelity Systems. “We use email, social media content, and collateral. We customize the email content and follow up with a phone call. Our prospects are receptive to our calls and our message which is great.”

“It’s starting to build us up as a thought leader in the region as few of our competitors have access to a tool like MarketBuilder,” said Ifran Naseem, Co-Owner and Chief Technology Officer, Intelligent Business and IT Solutions.

“N-able continues to prove to be the best-in-class partner. Using the MarketBuilder platform with its professional content and campaigns, we have seen double digit growth in our security and backup service offerings,” said David Woodruff, president at Connectivity Systems.

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

