Hawkmoon Announces DTC Eligibility

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Hawkmoon shares in the United States. The Company’s shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the ticker symbol HWKRF.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible”. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Company’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “HM” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “HWKRF”.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. Wilson Gold Project is located in one of the world’s largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson is accessed by government-maintained roads and is in close proximity to the east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

For more information, review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

HAWKMOON RESOURCES CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: DTC eligibility simplifying the process of trading and enhancing the liquidity of the Company shares in the United State, the acceleration of the settlement process for investors and brokers, and the stock being traded by a wider selection of brokerage firms. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005190/en/