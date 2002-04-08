Oncology Clinical Trial Execs to Increase Decentralization, Science 37 Survey Indicates

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. ( SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today published new data from oncology clinical research executives, indicating three-quarters of all planned new oncology study starts over the next 12 months will include elements of decentralization.



Globally, there are already more than 3,7001 active oncology clinical trials, with research and development spending projected to top US$70 billion2 in 2022 alone—accounting for around one-third3 of all drug R&D budgets this year. According to projections, by 2026, we could see more than 10,5004 oncology clinical trials.

“We are experiencing increased adoption of decentralization in the oncology space,” said Dr. Shaalan Beg, Vice President, Oncology, Science 37, and co-author of the report How Agile Clinical Trials are Impacting Oncology Research. “Oncology studies are often challenging for patients who suffer from cancer and treatment side effects. By providing a more agile approach to oncology trial design, we can present patients with more flexibility to participate without the burden of travel and wasted time in a waiting room.”

To explore current dynamics and future trends in oncology clinical trial design, Science 37 undertook a global survey of clinical research executives in the oncology space. The study was conducted in March and April of 2022.

“Putting the patient first is a key trend across sponsors and CROs conducting oncology clinical trials—much like in CNS and across all therapeutic areas ,” said Drew Bustos, Chief Strategy Officer, Science 37, and co-author of the report. “Providing a more agile clinical trial design provides a more equitable healthcare landscape by reducing the burden of clinical trial participation and enabling universal access for patients and providers, anywhere.”

Among the findings:

Almost three-quarters of oncology executives (73%) are planning to run either an agile (hybrid) or fully decentralized clinical trial in the next 12 months, up from just half (49%) in the previous 12 months.



The biggest perceived challenges with traditional oncology clinical trials (including both traditional studies and agile/DCTs) are Patient Recruitment (72% of execs ranked it in their top three), Study Start-Up (55%), and Timeline/Delays (54%).





The top three perceived benefits of using agile/DCT tools in oncology trials are Increased Patient Retention (which 67% of respondents ranked in their top three), Greater Patient Diversity (54%), and Faster Patient Recruitment (50%).



You can download your complimentary copy of the full report at https://www.science37.com/oncologyreport .

Source

1, 2, 3, 4 Evaluate Pharma

