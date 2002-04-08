Femasys Inc. to Present at the LSX World Congress USA 2022

ATLANTA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. ( FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kathy Lee-Sepsick, will give a presentation and lead a case study forum at the LSX World Congress USA in Boston, Massachusetts, held from June 21 – 22, 2022.



Session information is as follows:

MedTech Presentation

Session Title: Regulatory Medical Device Hurdles: How to overcome challenges, de-risk development and advance new technologies for Women Health products

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 21 at 4:00-4:30 pm ET

Session Description:

Regulatory oversights and the challenges with new products within medical devices for reproductive health

Insights into advancing FemaSeed and FemBloc to lead clinical-stage products

How to de-risk product development to secure scaling investment



Women’s Health CEO forum

Session Title: LSX Women’s Health CEO Forum: CEO Case Study

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 21 at 4:45-5:00 pm ET

Session Description: The LSX Women’s Health CEO Forum provides a unique, powerful and valuable space for the candid sharing of ideas and experience between 20 of the sector's entrepreneurs, CEOs, CBOs, CFOs, CCOs and Chairs of Women’s Health companies. The forum is designed to foster new ideas and create new relationships between attendees so that they can leave with tangible outcomes and that will drive their businesses and the sector forward.

The forum features interactive peer review case studies of recent transactions, deals, clinical or product milestones, or company growth stories which are presented by CEOs or event partners, followed by Q&A and general discussion.

About LSX World Congress

The 8th LSX World Congress gathers the founders and CEOs of innovative start-ups through to healthcare giants, and everyone in between. It represents the breadth and depth of the cutting-edge research and technology driving the advances in the industry right now and in the near future. It is an industry-leading gathering with qualified 1:1 partnering at its core, connecting the biotech, healthtech and medtech industry c-suite with the sector’s most active pharma, investors and health technology BD&L teams, R&D leaders, KOLs and top tier service companies who are driving the sector forward.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates include FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed™ localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCathTM, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our product candidates; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-917-741-7792

[email protected]

Media

Karissa Cross, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]

Femasys Inc.

