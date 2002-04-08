Genesys-PWT Completes First Production Run of Powdered Cleaners and Supplies GenMine Product Line to Mining Clients

QUEBEC CITY, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that its specialty chemicals business line has completed the first production run of its specialty powder cleaners in its newly expanded manufacturing facility based in Cheshire, United Kingdom. Additionally, Genesys-PWT has secured new business in the last few months with various mining sites in North America.



The first production run manufactured the specialty acidic cleaner Genesol 721, which will be shipped to H 2 O Innovation’s warehouse in the United States for future orders in North and South America. The newly expanded facility in Cheshire will increase its specialty chemicals business line production due to its state-of-the-art powder manufacturing capacities, whilst maintaining its high standards of health and safety for all operators. “Because of their compact size, these powdered cleaners have a lower water footprint, reduce freight costs, and cause less CO 2 emissions compared to equivalent products in liquid form. This is what motivated our investment into the manufacturing facility expansion. We are also seeing a growing trend into specialty cleaners with such ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) compliant features,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation. Due to the growing demand for green chemistry, the Genesys-PWT team has also upgraded its office in Vista, California, by expanding the warehouse and the specialty chemicals manufacturing plant and by revamping the lab. The official opening of these new premises took place yesterday.

Furthermore, Genesys-PWT has recently provided its GenMine product line to several mining sites in Canada and the United States. This product line, specifically developed for the mining sector, is formulated for complex waters featuring extreme levels of pH, gypsum, and heavy metals. The team is working closely with companies in the mining industry to increase their water asset’s reliability while meeting the water and ESG targets. This product line allows the control of calcium sulfate in acid mine waters, increases recovery rates of membrane plants used for tailing water treatment before discharge to the environment, and reduces the system downtime during cleaning in place cycles.

Prospective disclosures

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.