Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present Five Posters at EASL International Liver Congress™ 2022

EDISON, N.J., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( HEPA, Financial), a clinical mid-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2022 (ILC 2022) taking place June 22 – 26, 2022 in London, UK and digitally.



The accepted abstracts for poster presentations are as follows:

Poster #: FRI590 Title: Synergistic anti-tumor activity with a combination of anti-PD1 antibody and the cyclophilin inhibitor, rencofilstat, in the Hep53.4 fatty liver model of hepatocellular carcinoma Authors: D. Ure1, J. Leslie3, B. Variya1, R. Foster1, J. Mann2, D. Mann2,3 Presenter: Dr. Daren Ure Session: Liver tumours: Experimental and pathophysiology Date: 24/06/2022 Time: 09:00 – 18:00 Poster #: FRI591 Title: Rencofilstat, a pan-cyclophilin inhibitor, exerts diverse metabolic and transcriptional anti-tumor activities in a murine NASH-HCC model Authors: D. Ure1, J. Kuo4, W. Stauffer4, L. Haddon1, C. Fu1, P. Mayo1, R. Foster1, P. Gallay4 Presenter: Dr. Daren Ure Session: Liver tumours: Experimental and pathophysiology Date: 24/06/2022 Time: 09:00 – 18:00









Poster #: SAT130 Title: Integrated transcriptomics of rencofilstat treatment in a Phase 2a NASH trial confirms anti-fibrotic effect of pan-cyclophilin inhibition and identifies rencofilstat-specific biomarkers Authors: P. Mayo1, S. Harrison5, T. Hobbs1, D. Ure1, D. Trepanier1, E. Foster1, C. Zhao1, R. Foster1 Presenter: Dr. Patrick Mayo Session: NFLD: Therapy Date: 25/06/2022 Time: 09:00 – 18:00









Poster #: FRI568 Title: Cyclophilin D knockout promotes cell death pathways in preventing HCC development in a streptozotocin-induced mouse model of diabetes-linked NASH Authors: W. Stauffer6, J. Kuo7, M. Bobardt6, D. Ure1, R. Foster1, P. Gallay6 Presenter: Dr. Winston Stauffer Session: Liver tumours: Experimental and pathophysiology Date: 24/06/2022 Time: 09:00 – 18:00









Poster #: THU004 Title: Cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431 as a potential therapy for Alcohol-related Liver Diseases Authors: Elena Palma8,9, Sara Campinoti8,9, Una Rastovic8,9, Nicola Harris8,9, Omolola Ajayi8,9, Bruna Almeida8,9, Tsin Shue Koay8,9, Sandra Phillips8,9, Daren Ure1, Melissa Preziosi10, Rosa Miquel10, Andreas Prachalias10, Krishna Menon10, Nigel Heato10, Luca Urbani8,9, Shilpa Chokshi8,9 Presenter: Dr. Elena Palma Session: Alcoholic Liver Disease Date: 23/06/2022 Time: 09:00 – 18:00





1Hepion Pharmaceuticals; 2FibroFind Ltd; 3Newcastle University; 4Scripps Research Institute; 5Summit Clinical Research; 6Department of Immunology & Microbiology, Scripps Research; 7Arena Pharmaceuticals; 8The Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology, Foundation for Liver Research; 9King’s College London, Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine; 10Institute of Liver Studies, King’s College London

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company's lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Rencofilstat is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease. Rencofilstat has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in nonclinical studies. In November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of NASH. That was soon followed in December 2021 by the FDA’s acceptance of Hepion’s investigational new drug (IND) application for rencofilstat for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to rencofilstat, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the delta between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing NASH clinical development program, Hepion intends to use the platform to identify additional potential indications for rencofilstat to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

