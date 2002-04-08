Chembio Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Commercial Channel

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Chembio) ( CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer commercial channel for the third-party SCoV-2 Ag Detect Self-Test in the U.S. market. In addition, Chembio is expanding distribution of its SURE CHECK HIV Self-Test to consumers in Brazil and the United Kingdom by broadening the test kit’s existing Over-the-Counter (OTC) availability in national pharmacy chains.



“We are excited to expand patient access to rapid, accurate and easy to use at home diagnostics across the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom,” said Richard Eberly, Chembio’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are now offering the SCoV-2 Ag Detect Self-Test via our distribution network and directly through Chembio in the US. In addition, we are now offering our SURE CHECK HIV Self-Test through e-commerce platforms in the UK and Brazil. This commercial expansion increases our addressable market and is intended to enable deeper penetration of the market as at home testing volumes continue to grow. This initiative directly aligns with our goal to focus on higher margin business in growing markets under our Global Competitiveness Program.”

Customers can obtain more information related to the SCoV-2 Ag Detect Self-Test and the SURE CHECK HIV Self-Test at www.chembio.com.

About SCoV-2 Ag Detect Self-Test

The SCoV-2 Ag Detect Self-Test will launch in the U.S. in June, with distributors servicing the OTC market and Chembio simultaneously beginning to accept direct customer orders. The SCoV-2 Ag Detect™ Self-Test, manufactured by InBios International, Inc., is a rapid immunoassay test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens that provides results in 20 minutes from a nasal swab and requires no instrumentation. The product is cleared for OTC use under an Emergency Use Authorization issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About SURE CHECK HIV Self-Test

The direct-to-consumer initiative for the Chembio’s SURE CHECK HIV Self-Test will launch in Brazil through a third-party e-commerce partner and in the United Kingdom via Amazon in July. The SURE CHECK HIV Self-Test is a single-use in-vitro diagnostic self-test that detects antibodies to HIV-1 and HIV-2 from a 2.5 µl fingerstick whole blood sample. The SURE CHECK HIV Self-Test is currently being marketed in Brazil under ANVISA approval and in the United Kingdom under a CE Mark.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing point-of-care tests used to detect and diagnose infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted disease, insect vector and tropical disease, COVID-19 and other viral and bacterial infections, enabling expedited treatment. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

DPP and SURE CHECK are Chembio’s registered trademarks, and the Chembio logo is Chembio’s trademark. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this release without ® or ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.

Contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

(415) 937-5406

[email protected]