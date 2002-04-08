Magnite and Primis Launch Sustainable Stream

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, and Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers, today announced the launch of Sustainable Stream, a video marketplace that connects environmentally-conscious content creators with publishers and advertisers. Sustainable Stream will generate funding for the production and distribution of content related to combating climate change and provide publishers and advertisers with high quality content on this topic.



“Sustainable Stream was designed to create a continuous cycle of support for content creators that focus on climate awareness, amplifying that through respected publishers, and to make it easier for brands to dedicate their programmatic investments to this important cause,” said Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer at Magnite. “We are excited to establish this initiative with Primis to help encourage more sustainable practices in the advertising industry.”

“Content is a key part of driving action to solve climate change but it lacks the reach and scale to make a difference,” said Rotem Shaul, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Primis. “Our technology provides publishers with an engagement-based video unit that connects content creators, generates new inventory and monetizes it. This is where we saw an opportunity to work with Magnite to make a difference. Leveraging this within Sustainable Stream, we can curate and deliver content that resonates with audiences and change their behavior.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Primis and Magnite on the Sustainable Stream initiative," said Jana Meron, SVP Programmatic & Data Strategy at Insider, Inc. "The new platform powerfully addresses the need to tackle climate change, which is in perfect alignment with the mission of Insider's Sustainability section. We believe in the power of content to help create meaningful change."

"We are pleased that Reuters’ independent and impartial reporting on climate change can reach even more people through this effort,” said Gwyn Edwards, Senior Channel Partner Manager at Reuters. "We hope our video coverage – sourced from across Reuters’ global newsroom - will help increase understanding of this important topic."

