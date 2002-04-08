SmileDirectClub Appoints David Rodriguez as Vice President of Professional Relations and Marketing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the appointment of David Rodriguez as Vice President of Professional Relations and Marketing. Mr. Rodriguez will lead the Company’s professional education and key opinion leader strategy, developing and deepening SmileDirectClub’s programs and relationships in the professional channel and throughout the dental industry.



Mr. Rodriguez brings over two decades of experience in dental marketing, continuing education, and professional relations to SmileDirectClub from creating and scaling programs for Align Technology’s Invisalign product, as well as at Henry Schein Dental and Straumann USA. In his role, he will cultivate collaborative relationships for SmileDirectClub in the dental industry and academia to increase understanding, acceptance and adoption of its pioneering telehealth model for orthodontia and the many benefits to the industry through the Company’s Partner Network program.

“We are pleased to welcome David Rodriguez to the SmileDirectClub team and gain his expertise and connections from creating several successful professional relations and education programs across the dental industry, including for clear aligner therapy,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, SmileDirectClub. “SmileDirectClub’s sentiment with dental professionals has significantly improved over the last two years, and under his leadership we anticipate even further progress that will ignite additional growth of the Partner Network and adoption of our model in the dental industry.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, enabling care to more than 1.7 million customers around the world while saving them more than $5 billion collectively over the cost of traditional braces.

*Source: Calculated using the SinglePay price for SmileDirectClub aligners as of 4/20/2022 vs. average fees (including diagnostics and in-person exams) for treatment of mild-to-moderate malocclusion with braces as reported in a survey of orthodontists.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

