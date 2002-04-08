Polydex Pharmaceuticals Issues First Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (Pink Sheets:POLXF) (the “Company”) reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the period ended April 30, 2022. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.



Q1 ended April 30, 2022 Q1 ended April 30, 2021 Sales 1,155,764 846,893 Net Income (77,100) (195,407) Income per common share - basic (0.02) (0.06) - diluted (0.02) (0.06) Weighted avg. common shares Outstanding - basic 3,432,478 3,432,478 - diluted 3,432,478 3,432,478

While the year-over-year results of the first quarter have improved, Management remains cautiously optimistic about the trend, keeping in mind the lingering effects of COVID and the African Swine Fever that have hampered sales in the last couple of years.

Management believes that continued prudent cash and resource management is key to maintaining growth throughout the year, and has set this as a company goal.

“Continued interest in the company’s powdered products currently in development, along with establishment of new markets for industrial Dextrans, could propel us toward our goal to continue the improvement trend throughout the balance of the year,” said George Usher, President and CEO. “Additionally,” he added, “although supply chain logistics have been a major issue throughout the global pandemic era, we have managed to retain higher than normal inventory levels in preparation for future sales as the opportunities arise.”

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.

