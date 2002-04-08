GitLab Inc. Wins 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development Award

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL REMOTE – GitLab Inc. , the provider of The One DevOps Platform, today announced that it was awarded the Google Cloud Partner of the Year award for Application Development for the second consecutive year.



GitLab was recognized for the company’s achievements in Application Development within the Google Cloud ecosystem. The One DevOps Platform helps joint customers collaborate and streamline workflows to build, test, and deploy applications on Google Cloud. The partnership supports customers from idea to production, and delivers built-in planning, monitoring, and reporting for modern applications, ensuring that organizations can deliver better products more efficiently.

GitLab integrates with Google Cloud to drive efficiency at every stage of the software development lifecycle by shrinking cycle times and enabling smarter collaboration. CI/CD with Anthos reduces rework to improve developer experience, and automated DevSecOps workflows increase uptime by reducing security and compliance risks within the Google Cloud Infrastructure.

“We are proud to have been recognized as Partner of the Year for Application Development for the second year in a row,” said Nima Badiey, VP of Alliances at GitLab. “Google Cloud and GitLab share a strong, foundational commitment to customer success. We look forward to our continued partnership, which allows GitLab to deliver impactful solutions for customers embarking on software innovation, application modernization and migration journeys onto Google Cloud.”

“This award recognizes GitLab’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in application development,“ said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to recognize GitLab as our Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development, and we look forward to continuing our work together building and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

In previous years, GitLab won the 2020 Technology Partner of the Year award in Application Development, and the 2017 Innovative Solution in Developer Ecosystem.

About GitLab

GitLab is The One DevOps Platform for software innovation. As The One DevOps Platform, GitLab provides one interface, one data store, one permissions model, one value stream, one set of reports, one spot to secure your code, one location to deploy to any cloud, and one place for everyone to contribute. The platform is the only true cloud-agnostic end-to-end DevOps platform that brings together all DevOps capabilities in one place.

With GitLab, organizations can create, deliver, and manage code quickly and continuously to translate business vision into reality. GitLab empowers customers and users to innovate faster, scale more easily, and serve and retain customers more effectively. Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations.

