El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) ( LOCO) today announced that the Company will host a virtual fireside chat as part of the Jefferies Consumer Conference. The webcast of this discussion will be available beginning on Monday, June 20, 2022 from the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the “Investors” tab.



El Pollo Loco ( LOCO, Financial) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

