Wondershare, the leading video software company, is attending VidCon 2022 to empower creators who experience creative blocks

Wondershare will exhibit at VidCon 2022 for the third time with a mission to empower creators worldwide who want to level up their creativity.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the $100 billion creator economy grows, VidCon, the global feast for all creators will take place in Anaheim, California from June 22 to June 25. In support of monetizing the talents of the next generation, Wondershare is attending VidCon 2022 to provide everything creators need to level up — inspirations, creative tools and a platform to share.

Coming up with creative ideas is one of the hardest parts of the creative journey. In preparation for VidCon, Wondershare has launched the online creative prompts #LevelUpAndShare Challenge to encourage creators to make the first move and overcome creative blocks.

From May 20 until June 17, creators can get inspired to create content in any format (illustration, video, photograph, etc.) with the creative prompts released by Wondershare on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . To bring their imagination to life, Wondershare offers easy-to-use creative tools packed with professional features for creators who want to level up their videos with fun effects, transitions, and filters. Participants will be eligible to enter to earn prizes including tickets to VidCon and Amazon gift cards by sharing their creations with the hashtag #LevelUpAndShare, the hashtag of the prompt and tagging @Wondershare and a friend.

For those who are ready to enter the growing creator economy, VidCon is the destination for them to get well equipped.

"With the rise of next-generation software platforms, the creative content potential is limitless. The best part is these new platforms can empower them to be independent and entrepreneurial," said Shaan Jahagirdar, the Chief Design Officer at Wondershare.

From June 22 to June 25, explore Wondershare's WonderWorld at VidCon booth 1301 on the Community Track, where people can adventure through different themed worlds featuring interactive installations that expand their curiosity and imagination, such as the 360 video booth, immersive AR experience, and a candy-colored swing. Additionally, there will be opportunities to win prizes, including the grand prize: iPhone 13.

To take the game up a notch as a creator, visit the Wonder Lounge at booth N114 on the Creator Track and join Wondershare's Creator Recruitment Program.

"We hope the Creator Recruitment Program can be the starting point of every new creator's journey so that they can share inspirations and build confidence in the community." Shaan Jahagirdar continued. "If I were a beginner creator, I would grab this opportunity to partner and grow with Wondershare."

While having a chance to meet other creators at the Wonder Lounge, attendees can try out Wondershare's selection of creative tools including the flagship software Filmora; the mobile video editors, FilmoraGo and Videap; the video stock library, Filmstock; the screen presenter, DemoCreator; the all-in-one video toolkit, Media.io and more.

The creator economy does not just revolve around the social world but also leverages the metaverse that consists of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). As a global leader in creative software development, Wondershare built the Wondershare Creator Club in The Sandbox, providing creators with more opportunities to monetize their passion as the metaverse becomes the hottest trend.

In the metaverse community, 3D avatars become an inevitable way for creators to interact with fans. Dedicated to empowering digital natives, Wondershare has created customized avatars for YouTubers anthpo, Luke Stephens, as well as the TikTok stars devantechill and lifeofaddee.

With the #LevelUpAndShare challenge and the return of VidCon, Wondershare is empowering creators to level up their videos and grow as creators through content and community. For more details, please visit https://www.wondershare.com/wonderworld.html .

