Cambria Hotels Expands with Second Property in Boston Metropolitan Area

Latest hotel opening furthers upscale brand's expansion into top Northeast markets

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its coast-to-coast expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville. The new 4-story, 163-room hotel underscores the brand's growth across New England, joining the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston as well as the soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor and Cambria Hotel New Haven, which are expected to debut this year.

Located at 515 Somerville Avenue, the newest Cambria is ideally situated just two miles from Boston's city center and places guests in the heart of downtown Somerville – one of New England's most sought-after communities and among the most culturally diverse cities in the nation. In addition to providing seamless access to the Cambridge rail line and nearby restaurants and historical sites, such as Prospect Hill Park and Bow Market, the Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville is closely located to several corporate headquarters and area employers, including Greentown Labs, ABM Industries, Cambridge Health Alliance, Fidelity Investments and Liberty Mutual Insurance. Modern travelers also have easy access to the nation's top academic institutions, such as Harvard University, Tufts University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which are all within walking distance from the property.

"Boston has long been lauded for its thriving academic community and innovation-driven culture, which makes it the ideal location to introduce another Cambria hotel as we look to expand our upscale offerings in popular markets across the region," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We know modern travelers want enriching experiences when they visit, and the Cambria Hotel Boston Sommerville offers this and more, immersing guests in local culture at the vibrant city center through sophisticated, urban loft design while delivering top-notch amenities to help them stay at their best."

The Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including a designated game room and a spacious lobby, for working, gathering, or relaxing.

Locally inspired design and décor, including natural materials such as walnut and deep jeweled hues of emerald and topaz are fused with gold metals to reflect Somerville's unique arts and culture scene and rich academic tradition.

unique arts and culture scene and rich academic tradition. Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Lobby currently serves small bites, Cambria Estate wines, and craft beer sourced from local Somerville restaurants.

restaurants. Onsite dining is coming soon and will feature freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville was developed by The Noannet Group. There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About The Noannet Group

The Noannet Group was founded in 2011 by 25-year industry veteran Jordan Warshaw to develop architecturally significant mixed-use and residential buildings that enhance and transform communities. Noannet seeks out urban and town center redevelopment sites, and works with accomplished architects and designers to create buildings that not only are great places for their residents, tenants and guests, but also stand out from the mundane architecturally. Typically in high profile locations within their communities, Noannet projects are designed with context in mind, and to be neighborhood landmarks for generations. www.noannet.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].

