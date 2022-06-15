Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.44 per Share

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022

NEW YORK , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.44 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022, to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2022.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

Investor Contact:

MFA Investor Relations


212-207-6488


www.mfafinancial.com

Category: Dividends

favicon.png?sn=NY88633&sd=2022-06-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-announces-dividend-of-0-44-per-share-301568636.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88633&Transmission_Id=202206150910PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88633&DateId=20220615
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus