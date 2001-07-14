RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for Second Quarter of 2022

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

The Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend is payable on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

