Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.17%), BX(6.94%), and HD(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Adalta Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 4,935 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 06/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.54 per share and a market cap of $1,828.55Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-book ratio of 11.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought 33,000 shares of NAS:PFX for a total holding of 76,435. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.34.

On 06/15/2022, PhenixFIN Corp traded for a price of $39.05 per share and a market cap of $86.06Mil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PhenixFIN Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-book ratio of 0.63 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

The guru established a new position worth 19,709 shares in NAS:INTC, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.59 during the quarter.

On 06/15/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $38.515 per share and a market cap of $157.37Bil. The stock has returned -32.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 4,000 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.46.

On 06/15/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $185.84 per share and a market cap of $125.39Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-book ratio of 6.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WWD by 6,976 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.63.

On 06/15/2022, Woodward Inc traded for a price of $91.91 per share and a market cap of $5.59Bil. The stock has returned -24.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Woodward Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

