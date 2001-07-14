Wheaties Recognizes Simone Biles on Final 100th Anniversary Box in Wheaties Century Series

In honor of its 100th anniversary, Wheaties is featuring decorated gymnast Simone Biles, widely regarded as one the greatest athletes of all time, as the finale box of its Century Series and year-long commemorative celebration.

Wheaties has forever changed what it means to be a Champion by recognizing athletes who are not only the best at their sports, but those who have broken barriers and made significant contributions to the world at large.

Biles’s accomplishments include a record-breaking seven National All-Around titles, three consecutive and five overall World All-Around Titles, seven Olympic medals and pioneering four gymnastic skills named in her honor. But Biles is more than a gymnast, as she uses her platform to advocate for mental health reform and vigorously campaigns in support of efforts to provide education and assistance to children in the adoption and foster care systems.

The Wheaties year-long 100th anniversary celebration culminates with Biles’s historic first appearance on the iconic orange Wheaties box, now at retailers across the country. Like previous Century Series box athletes Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan before her, Biles will also appear on Gold Foil Box later this summer. These special collector’s boxes, available only at www.Shop.Wheaties.com, have previously sold out in as little as 30 minutes.

“Simone is so much more than an awe-inspiring gymnast – she’s an advocate, a teammate, a role model and the embodiment of both the future of sports and a Wheaties Champion,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties. “We are so incredibly excited to be able to debut her very first Wheaties box as part of our 100th anniversary celebration and honor her alongside other legends like Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan.”

The partnership with Biles will also extend beyond the 100th anniversary boxes. Fans can find the latest updates on Instagram, or visit www.Shop.Wheaties.com, for the release date of the upcoming Gold Foil Box, as well as news about future Biles and Wheaties activities later this summer.

“I’m thrilled to appear on my first Wheaties box and so honored to be a part of the iconic brand’s 100th anniversary,” said Biles. “I appreciate this special recognition as I want to help continue to advance what it means to be a champion, and advocate for the things I believe in both on and off the mat.”

About the Century Box Series

Earlier this year, Wheaties announced the Century Box Series celebrating 100 years of the iconic brand, recognizing some of the most legendary athletes of our time. The series kicked off with none other than “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali, commemorating the late boxer’s achievements in and out of the ring, followed by Michael Jordan’s unparalleled 19th appearance on a Wheaties box.

To celebrate the centennial, Wheaties is paying homage to the athletes that continue to inspire future generations. For this momentous celebration, Wheaties is honoring trailblazing sports icons and their stories of accomplishments on and off the court. The athletes featured in the commemorative series are those who transcend sports and decades as the brand looks to its next 100 years.

About Wheaties

Wheaties is an iconic brand that has been a part of American culture for 100 years. In 1934, Wheaties honored Lou Gehrig as its first cover athlete and has celebrated champions on its iconic orange cereal boxes ever since. Some of the greatest athletes in history have been honored on Wheaties boxes. The team behind “The Breakfast of Champions” has redefined what it means to be a Champion and to champion, reserving its cover for athletes who are using their sports platform for something greater. Wheaties believes the world needs more champions who champion. To view more about Wheaties, or shop for products, visit www.wheaties.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

