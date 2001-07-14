EY Announces Dr. Subodh Kulkarni of CyberOptics Corporation as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Heartland Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO of CyberOptics was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Heartland Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Dr. Kulkarni based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“It is such an honor to receive an Entrepreneur Of The Year award, the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs and high-growth business leaders that play a vital role in transforming lives by disrupting entire industries and reinventing economies,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. “I am so pleased to be part of a program that for more than 35 years has recognized audacious leaders who test the limits of the possible, and drive innovation and growth.”

CyberOptics Corporation is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions for semiconductor and surface mount technology (SMT) inspection and metrology applications to improve yields and productivity.

As a Heartland award winner, Dr. Kulkarni will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Heartland, sponsors also include Colliers International, Padilla, Salo LLC and Twin Cities Business.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com%2Fus%2Feoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com%2Fus%2Fprivate

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor capital equipment markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005288/en/