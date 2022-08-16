FuboTV to Host Investor Day on August 16, 2022

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced it will host its first investor day on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. ET - 5:30 p.m. ET. Attendees can join in-person at a New York City venue to be announced or virtually through a live webcast.

FuboTV Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis, alongside the executive team, will provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives and three year plan, which includes a 2025 profitability target. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session.

Event Details

The live webcast will be available on August 16 on the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations+section of FuboTV’s investor relations website. A replay of the event will be available following the conclusion of the webcast. In-person attendance will be limited. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of FuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with FuboTV, in 2021.

