Eventbrite takes on one of today's biggest social issues with launch of The Social Connection Project

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and technology experience platform, today unveiled The Social Connection Project, a multi-year initiative with the goal of increasing social connection – and decreasing social isolation – by transforming how we connect at live events. This new program, in collaboration with actress Marsai Martin (Black-ish, Little), will include a curated collection of free Eventbrite events from Eventbrite creators that showcase the power of live experiences in driving meaningful connection.

The Most Isolated Generation Deserves Meaningful Connection

Social isolation and loneliness, especially among young people, is one of today’s most important mental health crises. Even prior to the pandemic, 79 percent of Gen Z reported feeling lonely – more than any other generation.* Preliminary data suggests that number has continued to grow over the past two years.** The lack of social connection can lead to long-lasting mental and physical health impacts and can carry a similar health risk as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.***

“Social connection is essential to our health and wellbeing. When we struggle with loneliness, we are at higher risk for mental and physical health challenges. Even before the pandemic, there were alarming rates of loneliness in America, especially among young people. Last December, I issued a Surgeon General’s Advisory on the youth mental health crisis in our country, calling our nation to action to step up for our children and rebuild social connection and community,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. “We all have a role to play in building the foundation for a healthier nation, and I am grateful that Eventbrite is doing its part to tackle this issue head on by launching The Social Connection Project.”

Tackling the issue of social isolation head-on, Eventbrite is collaborating with actress, executive producer and entrepreneur, Marsai Martin, to help young people take immediate action with the debut of “The Social Connection Project: Marsai Martin’s Picks for a Social Summer,” a curated collection of free Eventbrite experiences designed to foster connection.

Beginning today, anyone who goes to Eventbrite.com/Marsai can get free tickets for Marsai Martin’s favorite Eventbrite events for making new connections by using code CONNECTION2022.

“My generation is on track to be the loneliest in history. I want the events in my special Eventbrite collection to encourage people to get out there, try something new and make new connections,” said Marsai Martin.

Eventbrite Creators Foster Social Connection, Sparking Happiness, Community and Belonging

Eventbrite and its creators are uniquely positioned to lead on the issue of social isolation. In 2021 alone, Eventbrite powered more than 660,000 creators across nearly 180 countries to host 5.4 million events, issuing over 290 million tickets to attendees seeking connection.

“Eventbrite’s mission to bring the world together through live experiences is rooted in the belief that people have an innate and irreplaceable need to gather. Every day, the events our creators host around the world are creating community, and we are amplifying their power with The Social Connection Project to create a world with more meaningful social connection,” said Eventbrite co-founder and CEO Julia Hartz.

New Research and Partnerships Empower Eventbrite Creators to Transform How We Connect at Live Experiences

To launch The Social Connection Project, Eventbrite is convening leading academic, nonprofit, public policy and government partners dedicated to studying, improving and advocating for social connection among young people. These partners will help Eventbrite understand the role that live events play in relieving isolation, design practical interventions for event creators and elevate social isolation as a public health priority.

Drs. Julianne Holt-Lunstad and Richard Slatcher, renowned researchers on the topic of social isolation, are partnering with Eventbrite to conduct first-of-its-kind independent research about whether events can help reduce social isolation and promote social connection, to inform Eventbrite’s strategies and solutions.

renowned researchers on the topic of social isolation, are partnering with Eventbrite to conduct first-of-its-kind independent research about whether events can help reduce social isolation and promote social connection, to inform Eventbrite’s strategies and solutions. Eventbrite will partner with Born This Way Foundation this summer and fall to connect young people with mental health resources, community organizations and Eventbrite creators in select communities, in conjunction with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball tour.

this summer and fall to connect young people with mental health resources, community organizations and Eventbrite creators in select communities, in conjunction with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball tour. Eventbrite is a member of The Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness’ steering committee, which isworking to end social isolation through research, policy interventions and public awareness.

steering committee, which isworking to end social isolation through research, policy interventions and public awareness. Eventbrite is working with Active Minds, anonprofit dedicated to improving mental health among young adults. Active Minds will host events on college campuses this fall dedicated to reducing the stigma of isolation and creating social connections.

Learn more about The Social Connection Project at www.eventbrite.com%2Fl%2Fsocialconnection.

About Eventbrite:

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

*Cigna (2020) Loneliness in the Workplace

**Harvard Graduate School of Education (2021) Loneliness in America: How the Pandemic Has Deepened an Epidemic of Loneliness and What We Can Do About It

***Holt-Lunstad J, Smith TB, Layton JB (2010) Social Relationships and Mortality Risk: A Meta-analytic Review. PLOS Medicine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005461/en/