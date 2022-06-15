Chase Freedom® Announces Gas Stations, Car Rental Agencies, Movie Theaters and Select Live Entertainment as Q3 2022 Quarterly Categories

Today, Chase Freedom announced new rotating quarterly categories for Q3 2022 for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: gas stations, car rental agencies, movie theaters and select live entertainment. The quarterly categories allow cardmembers to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from July 1 through September 30, 2022.

“We know people are eager to make up for lost time with friends and family by taking road trips and getting back to celebrating summer with live events,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “The new Freedom categories will give cardmembers the opportunity to earn even more cash back on some of the places they are spending most during the summer months.”

Starting July 1 through September 30, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash on the following:

Gas Stations & Car Rental Agencies: Whether driving around town for weekend errands or renting a car for a summer road trip, travel costs and fueling up can add up fast. Cardmembers can earn cash back at the gas station or when renting a car.

Whether driving around town for weekend errands or renting a car for a summer road trip, travel costs and fueling up can add up fast. Cardmembers can earn cash back at the gas station or when renting a car. Select Live Entertainment** & Movie Theaters: For the first time, Freedom’s newest category can help cardmembers earn 5% cash back on the summer’s hottest concert sporting events and blockbuster films.

**Live Entertainment includes major professional sporting events, zoos and aquariums, concerts, theatrical productions, museums, tourist attractions and exhibits, amusement parks, circuses, carnivals, bands, and entertainers (ticket agencies selling on behalf of the entertainment venue are included).

To further help consumers reduce the impact of rising gas prices, Chase Freedom has extended its new cardmember gas offer until October 16, 2022. New cardmembers applying for a Chase Freedom Unlimited or Freedom Flex credit card can earn a $200 sign-up bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. In addition, new cardmembers can earn 5% cashback on gas for each $1 spent on purchases made within the first year from opening an account, or until cardmembers reach $6,000 in gas station purchases, whichever occurs first.

Along with 5% rotating categories, Freedom Flex cardmembers can also earn cash back on a variety of other purchases including: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. In addition, Freedom Flex cardmembers receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Shoprunner, and more, along with Priceless Experiences.

For additional information on the participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s third quarter category offer, visit Chase.com%2FFreedom or Chase.com%2FFreedomFlex beginning June 15, 2022.

