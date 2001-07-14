Houlihan Lokey Expands Global Industrials Group With Experienced Senior Hire

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Samrat Karnik has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Industrials Group, bolstering the firm’s coverage in industrial technologies with a subsector focus on automation and water solutions. He is based in Houlihan Lokey’s New York office.

Mr. Karnik rejoins Houlihan Lokey from Capstone Partners, where he served as Co-Head and Managing Director of the Industrial Technology Group. Mr. Karnik is a former Vice President in Houlihan Lokey’s industrial technology and general M&A investment banking practice. Between Houlihan Lokey and Capstone, Mr. Karnik was a Vice President at Duff & Phelps Securities, LLC, covering general industrials. He started his investment banking career as an analyst at Berenson Minella.

“We are delighted to welcome back Samrat to Houlihan Lokey,” said William Peluchiwski, Global Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Industrials Group. “Samrat is a proven leader in advising companies on complex and strategic transactions across the industrial technologies sector. His broad set of client relationships and breadth of sector knowledge will contribute significantly to our expanding global Industrials Group. I’m confident that both our clients and Industrials team will benefit from Samrat’s decades of transaction success.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s Industrial Technologies practice is among the largest and most comprehensive of its kind, spanning more than a half a dozen subsectors and offering unmatched industry expertise on a global basis. I look forward to contributing as part of a team that is so uniquely positioned to providing our client base with innovative product solutions and industry-leading advice in verticals that are at the intersection of emerging technologies and industrial innovation,” said Mr. Karnik.

Mr. Karnik holds a B.S. in Finance and Economics from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Houlihan Lokey’s Industrials Group has more than 100 financial professionals in eight of its 23 locations around the world. In 2021, it was once again ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. industrial transactions, based on data from Refinitiv.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

