Abby Axelrod-Wunderman CAP® Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Philanthropic Director for Family Office Services, Foundations & Endowments

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Abby Axelrod has joined the firm as philanthropic director for family office services, foundations, and endowments.

In her new role, Ms. Axelrod will assist families and nonprofit organizations across the country with board governance and dynamics, next-generation education, grantmaking, strategic visioning, fundraising and revenue diversification, and high-impact investing.

“Abby’s experience working with nonprofits and high-net-worth families will help us continue to enhance our nationwide philanthropic strategy, planning, and administrative support offering,” said Paul Cummings, head of family office services, foundations, and endowments. “We remain committed to meeting the complex, evolving needs of our clients, and enabling them to maximize the community impact they can make using their wealth.”

Prior to Fiduciary Trust International, Ms. Axelrod served as director of charitable giving at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Earlier in her career, she launched a private family foundation for a top hedge fund manager. Ms. Axelrod has been a consultant to various nonprofit organizations in Florida, South Carolina, and Virginia, and continues to serve on the advisory board of Impact the Palm Beaches. She is also a member of the board of the Elite Foundation.

“Fiduciary Trust International has an outstanding reputation in the nonprofit community as a trusted advisor to foundations and endowments,” said Ms. Axelrod. “I am proud to join this firm’s team of dedicated professionals as it continues to grow its philanthropic solutions.”

Ms. Axelrod contributes content about philanthropy to The Daily Drip, a Florida-based media company. She earned a master’s degree from Winthrop University in South Carolina, and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England. Ms. Axelrod holds the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation from the American College of Financial Services.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $98 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL; Boca Raton, FL; St. Petersburg, FL; Radnor, PA; Lincoln, MA; Los Angeles, CA; San Mateo, CA; San Francisco, CA; Washington, DC; Wilmington, DE; Reston, VA; and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

