Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies Participating in IMS2022 Conference

LAFOX, Ill., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL) announced today its Power & Microwave Technologies group will be participating in the International Microwave Symposium (IMS2022) conference in Denver, Colorado, June 21-23, 2022.



This annual event is the world’s largest gathering of RF and Microwave professionals and the most important forum for the latest research advances and practices in the field. Experts will present the latest research, developments, and insights on topics such as 5G, as well as an industrial showcase and, new this year, a systems forum for the latest in telecom, radar and space applications.

“Richardson Electronics is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a premier provider of engineered solutions,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “We look forward to showcasing our key technology partners and future of innovative technologies for the fast-growing RF & Microwave market at IMS2022.”

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies will be at booth 3006 where attendees can meet with representatives as well as view the latest products from our partners. To register, please visit the IMS2022 website.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power conversion and RF and microwave components; power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, and RF & microwave and power products. Our Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com.





