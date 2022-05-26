Nuance Named Leader in Opus Research 2022 Enterprise-Scale Conversational AI Ranking

PR Newswire

Recognized as "Best in Class", Nuance Earns Highest Vendor Score for Product Completeness and Flexibility

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. today announced it was recognized as a Leader in Opus Research's 2022 Decision Makers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants report. The report cites Nuance's holistic approach as well as its growing ecosystem of partners and industry collaborators, naming the company's technology a "Best in Class Intelligent Assistant Platform" and giving it the highest assessment amongst its peers for "completeness of services, features, and scaling capabilities."

The Opus report evaluated 21 vendors to better understand enabling platforms and technology, integration points and scalability, and track record and future vision for enterprise-scale conversational AI. In its evaluation, the firm emphasized natural user interface, focus on customer outcomes, and flexible tooling that spans "no-code/low-code" as well as "pro-code" approaches.

"Our evaluation zeroed in on solution providers that take an approach that employs AI to augment human intelligence and vice versa when deploying intelligent assistants," said Derek Top, Senior Analyst and Research Director, Opus Research. "Nuance's technology provides not only the flexible, cloud-native tools and workflows needed to create customer-facing conversational AI solutions but also meets the growing need of supporting customer care agents in real-time conversations. Nuance has a comprehensive set of features and the ability to scale at an enterprise level."

The report highlights the increasing enterprise demand for flexible tools that can address the expanding set of use cases between conversational apps, contact centers, knowledge centers and data repositories. It recognizes Nuance's open approach and notes Nuance's "orchestrated, AI-infused Intelligent Assistant development and management, and use of native technologies that support both agent assist and customer assistance."

"I'm proud of the team for earning this impressive achievement five years in a row," said Tony Lorentzen, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Engagement Solutions, Nuance. "This ranking demonstrates how we innovate with and for our customers, investing in the areas that are crucial to augmenting consumer and agent experiences, improving ROIs, and offering flexible, personalized, and secure ways to power digital self-service."

Offering a range of options from custom builds to cloud-native tools, Nuance's AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions are trusted by 85% of the Fortune 100. Empowered to prevent fraud and deliver superior customer experiences, customers using Nuance have reported an 88% increase in first-contact resolution, 20% increase in agent and employee satisfaction and 50% increase in CSAT.

