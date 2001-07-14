For the sixth consecutive year, Asana+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, was named a Best+Workplace+in+the+Bay+Area%26trade%3B by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. This year, Asana moves up to the competitive Large Company ranking after five years in the Small and Medium category. This shift recognizes the brand as a standout workplace that empowers employees to make an impact, while achieving their personal and professional goals.

“After five consecutive years as a Best Workplace in the Bay Area, it’s a tremendous achievement to now be recognized in the Large Company category,” said Anna Binder, Head of People Operations, Asana. “As companies transition into the new era of agile work, we’re inspired by the resiliency of global teams and the people that power them. Asana was built for this moment, making us more committed than ever to designing a culture where teammates feel supported, connected and empowered to achieve Asana’s – and our customers’ – most ambitious goals.”

This year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over one million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

Earlier this year, Inc. Magazine named Asana to its annual list of the Best Workplaces for the fifth year in a row, while Great Place to Work and Fortune honored Asana as a Best Workplace for Women, Parents and Millennials and the #1 Best Workplace in Tech.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 126,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven+methodology applied to confidential Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey responses from more than 44,000 Bay Area employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

