OlliOlli World: VOID Riders Expansion Now Available

Today, %3Cb%3EPrivate+Division%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3ERoll7%3C%2Fb%3E announced OlliOlli World: VOID Riders, the first of two expansions to the critically acclaimed skateboarding action-platformer OlliOlli World, is now available digitally for thePlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC*. OlliOlli World: VOID Riders is available individually or as part of the OlliOlli World Rad Edition andthe Expansion Pass. The Rad Edition includes the base game, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders and the upcoming second expansion (scheduled for late 2022), as well as the “Close Encounter Skate Deck” digital cosmetic item.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005084/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Extra steezy extraterrestrials, Sair’Rah, Khehvyn, and Pftangxi, have arrived in Radlandia, intent on acquiring skater specimens for the mighty Nebulord. OlliOlli World: VOID Riders brings a brave new world of challenges and space-age gear as you prepare to enter and explore the alien zone, the V.O.I.D. Feel the flow as you skate across the snowed-in Cloverbrook, grind the eerie Sunshine Valley, and visit the storming Burntrock. While traversing Radlandia, find yourself swept up in an alien abduction featuring the gravity defying tractor beam. Stick the landing and impress Nebulord with your out-of-this-world style and you may just find yourself in favor of becoming his favorite earthling skater!

“OlliOlli World has always been a game that celebrates weird and quirky characters, and we are so excited to double down in this latest expansion as we are pulling in ideas that are literally out of this world,” said John Ribbins, Studio Creative Director at Roll7. “These intrepid space explorers have arrived to enlist your help, so it is time again to break out the board, bust high scores, and earn some all-new gear that perfectly reflects your star bound style.”

“In a game where you have talking frogs, ice cream people, and inner tubing bears, it seems like it can’t get any weirder. But Roll7 managed to top it as you’ll meet face-melting aliens, leverage levitation forces, and put your skate wizard skills to the test,” said Mika Kurosawa, Senior Producer at Private Division. “We cannot wait for players to drop into OlliOlli World: VOID Riders, the first of two great expansions we have planned for the game.”

InOlliOlli World: VOID Ridersyou will ollie through a variety of levels with otherworldly companions and experience a completely different side of Sunshine Valley, Cloverbrook, and Burntrock. While your alien cohort retrieves skate specimens (and cows), endure the obstacles ahead to unlock the VOID Riders’ home planet: V.O.I.D. Show your true self with out of this world looks, including everything from alien streetwear to a cow onesie. There are plenty of other brand-new customization options available to transcend your personal sci-fi style including fresh emotes and slick tricks.

Don’t miss OlliOlli World: VOID Riders Out Now trailer on https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FgN6iBTB243Y.

OlliOlli World: VOID Riders is available for $9.99** digitally forthe PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC*. VOID Riders is also included in the Expansion Pass for $14.99** and it is part of the Rad Edition, a deluxe version of the game, available for $44.99** which includes the base game, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders and the upcoming second expansion (scheduled for late 2022), as well as the “Close Encounter Skate Deck” digital cosmetic item. The expansion requires the base game in order to play. OlliOlli World: VOID Riders is rated Everyone 10+ by the ESRB. For more information on OlliOlli World, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter or TikTok, like us on Facebook, and visit OlliOlliGame.com.

*A copy of OlliOlli World on the same platform is required to play DLC and Expansion Pass content.

**Based on Private Division’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See retailer for info.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Roll7

Now a Private Division studio, Roll7 is a BAFTA and multi-award winning video game developer based in London. Since 2008, the studio has re-defined genres, creating award winning games that engage players with remarkable worlds, stylish visuals and intuitive, deep mechanics. The studio has been run as a distributed operation since 2015 and as such is a magnet for some of the most remarkable development talent from across the UK and around the world. Roll7 is best known for the OlliOlli Series, NOT A HERO, and Laser League. Roll7 is a wholly-owned studio of Private Division and Take-Two Interactive Software.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Disintegration from V1 Interactive, and OlliOlli World from Roll7, with future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, Yellow Brick Games, and other esteemed independent developers. Private Division publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For these statements, Take-Two claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, or forecasts about our businesses, the industries in which Take-Two operates, and the current beliefs and assumptions of management of Take-Two; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Without limiting the foregoing, words or phrases such as "expect," "anticipate," "goal," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "may," "could," "aspire," and variations of such words and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to predictions or projections of our future financial performance, anticipated growth, strategic objectives, performance drivers and trends in the businesses of Take-Two, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions about future events, activities or developments and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including: risks that the Combination disrupts the current plans and operations of Take-Two; the diversion of the management team of Take-Two from its ongoing business operations; the ability of Take-Two to retain key personnel; the ability of Take-Two to realize the benefits of the Combination, including net bookings opportunities and cost synergies; the ability to successfully integrate Old Zynga’s business with Take-Two’s business or to integrate the businesses within the anticipated timeframe; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Old Zynga or Take-Two in connection with the Combination; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect of economic, market or business conditions, including competition, consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of customers, or changes in such conditions, have on the operations, revenue, cash flow, operating expenses, employee hiring and retention, relationships with business partners, the development, launch or monetization of games and other products, and customer engagement, retention and growth, in each case, of Zynga and Take-Two; the risks of conducting the businesses of Zynga and Take-Two internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks; the impact of potential inflation, volatility in foreign currency exchange rates and supply chain disruptions; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels and monetization rates for the games of Zynga and Take-Two. Zynga and Take-Two caution that undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other important factors and information are contained in Take-Two’s and Old Zynga’s most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," Old Zynga’s most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and each company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zynga and Take-Two expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Zynga and Take-Two with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005084/en/