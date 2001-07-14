Calix Operations Cloud Awarded 2022 Cloud Computing Product of the Year As BSPs Benefit by Dramatically Reducing OPEX Up to 80 Percent

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that TMC, a global integrated media company and publisher of Cloud Computing magazine, has named Calix Operations Cloud (Operations Cloud) a Cloud Computing Product of the Year winner. Operations Cloud is an integral component of the Calix+End-to-End+Solutions+Strategy, the world’s only offering that gives broadband service providers (BSPs) a unified, holistic view of the subscriber experience. Operations Cloud provides broadband operators with machine learning-based insights, predictive intelligence, and workflow automation. These capabilities can be applied across a BSP’s entire subscriber-facing network—from the access edge to the subscriber premises. As a result, operations teams can use Operations Cloud to significantly reduce day-to-day operating expenses (OPEX) and minimize human error. Issues can be proactively resolved before subscribers even notice them. Calix customers have leveraged Operations Cloud to reduce+network+alarms+by+98+percent and truck rolls by 40 percent.

With Operations Cloud and the Calix Cloud platform, broadband operations teams can:

Reduce OPEX by simplifying and automating broadband operations and streamlining processes. New network and subscriber operations workflows extend through the access network to the subscriber premises. This means BSPs can streamline and automate processes and provide a common view for operations teams. Real-time network health, traffic monitoring, and customizable alarm notifications save time. They also reduce OPEX, accelerate time-to-revenue, and excite subscribers with always-on, reliable services.

New network and subscriber operations workflows extend through the access network to the subscriber premises. This means BSPs can streamline and automate processes and provide a common view for operations teams. Real-time network health, traffic monitoring, and customizable alarm notifications save time. They also reduce OPEX, accelerate time-to-revenue, and excite subscribers with always-on, reliable services. Shift issue resolution from reactive to predictive—delivering the ultimate subscriber experience. Thanks to advanced predictive intelligence, Operations Cloud consolidates data and insights into asingle unified view of the entire subscriber-facing network. Broadband operations and customer support teams can quickly identify, prioritize, predict, and fix network problemsbefore they impact subscribers. In addition, new health reports and network insights give greater visibility into the status of both the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS®) and EXA systems—enabling operations teams to quickly diagnose and address any network issues proactively.

Thanks to advanced predictive intelligence, Operations Cloud consolidates data and insights into asingle unified view of the entire subscriber-facing network. Broadband operations and customer support teams can quickly identify, prioritize, predict, and fix network problemsbefore they impact subscribers. In addition, new health reports and network insights give greater visibility into the status of both the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS®) and EXA systems—enabling operations teams to quickly diagnose and address any network issues proactively. Ensure that subscribers are happy, and stay happy, with real-time intelligence and insights. Operations Cloud delivers real-time intelligent alarm management and traffic monitoring capabilities to easily identify and prioritize critical issues. Customizable alarms can specify who should receive notifications, and when. This enables operations personnel to resolve service-impacting issues even faster, reduce inbound support calls, avoid unnecessary truck rolls, and increase subscriber satisfaction.

“Operations Cloud is absolutely critical to us—and a huge differentiator for Calix,” said Bill Underhill, network coordinator at Sterling Local Area Municipal Broadband in Sterling, Massachusetts. “It gives us the intelligence, automation, and insights we need to manage our network with maximum efficiency. With Operations Cloud as part of the Calix End-to-End Solution Strategy, we’re able to deliver the perfect combination of world-class performance, innovative services, and outstanding support that our subscribers rely on.”

The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services available to deploy within the past year. The award for Operations Cloud recognizes the speed with which it has been deployed and how it has simplified broadband operations. Dozens of BSPs have deployed Operations Cloud since its launch in August 2021, processing more than two million alarms per month.

“Calix has built the world’s most advanced platforms to enable BSPs of all sizes to innovate and win,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president of products at Calix. “Calix stands out in the broadband industry as the only company that offers a detailed holistic view of the subscriber experience from access network to the premise. The ability to use Operations Cloud to see across the entire subscriber-facing network—from the subscriber’s home through to the data center—is an absolute game-changer for our customers. Finally, BSPs are now able to use data instead of just collecting it. The enhancements we’re making in Calix Cloud, including the %26ldquo%3BProduct+of+the+Year%26rdquo%3B-winning+Support+Cloud, will raise the efficiency of broadband operations to new heights, freeing BSPs to focus on adding subscribers, deploying new services, and driving revenue growth.”

To learn more, watch the replay of this webinar, %22Boost+Your+Network+Operations+With+the+Power+of+Data+and+Automation.%22

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

