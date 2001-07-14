Carvana Named #2 Automotive Brand on Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is recognized as the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S. as designated by Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. This recognition lands on the heels of Carvana also being named by Forbes as the No. 1 large employer in the Retail and Wholesale industry and one of America’s best employers for diversity in 2022. Landing atop the list of most customer-oriented auto companies reinforces Carvana’s leadership as the fastest organic growth used auto retailer in U.S. history, proving the company has successfully changed the way people buy and sell used cars, as powered by a community of more than 20,000 team members who believe in treating people better.

“Since day one, Carvana’s core values have guided our mission of creating a better car buying and selling experience for people. Through a constant focus on creating amazing customer experiences, with an unwavering dedication to technology and innovation, we operate with shared values that have helped us set a new automotive retail standard for how customers should be treated: with care, honesty and respect,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “As we continue our work to improve and modernize the automotive experience for people, being recognized by Forbes this year for our unwavering dedication to our customers is really motivating and reaffirming.”

Carvana takes a comprehensive approach to treating people better, starting with its team members so that they can in turn take the best possible care of its customers, driving them happy through their car shopping, buying or selling experience, and according to Forbes, the approach is one that is changing the tide across the rest of the automotive industry. Carvana has improved the way people buy – and sell – cars, demonstrated by its industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and 4.7 out of 5 star customer experience rating average. Carvana continues to grow, now serving more than 80% of the U.S. population across more than 300 markets. With a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, Carvana has become the second largest used automotive retailer in the U.S. and one of the fastest companies to debut on the Fortune 500.

Carvana has corporate locations in Tempe, Los Angeles, Atlanta and the Bay Area. It also has several Inspection and Reconditioning Centers, patented Car Vending Machines, and hubs throughout the United States. Its intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling and financing experience enables customers to quickly and easily shop through thousands of vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of more than 30 patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 70,000 vehicles, finance, trade+in+or+sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

