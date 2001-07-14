PG&E Supports Local Cooling Centers and Helps Customers Find Relief from Extreme Heat of Summer

Cooling centers continue to provide a safe, air-conditioned location for all residents to cool down during extreme heat.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has long-provided financial support to fund the operation of existing county- and city-run cooling centers throughout the service area where summer temperatures typically reach triple digits, primarily in the Central Valley.

“It is a priority for us to continue supporting cooling centers in areas that experience periods of severe, prolonged temperatures. These facilities ensure those at risk, such as seniors, can stay cool and save on their electric bills,” said Marlene Santos, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at PG&E.

PG&E continues to support cooling centers in the cities of Arvin, Fowler, Fresno, Madera, San Jose, Sanger, West Sacramento, Kingsburg, and Stockton. Additionally, the Kern County Aging and Adult Services, Kern County Parks and Recreation and the Merced County Office of Emergency Services as well as El Dorado, Shasta, and San Joaquin counties receive funding.

Cooling centers open to the public when the temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service to exceed thresholds set by each area.

PG&E began funding cooling centers as part of a pilot project in 2007 following a 2006 heat wave in the state. Since 2007, PG&E has provided more than $650,000 to support established cooling centers, most located in local government-run senior centers or neighborhood parks and recreation centers. PG&E has allocated more than $80,000 to support local Cooling Centers this summer.

“PG&E’s support ensures the Kern County Aging and Adult Services Department can provide a safe, cool place for the most vulnerable in our community when temperatures rise. We encourage all residents to take an active role in their safety and utilize this resource if needed to stay cool this summer,” said Jeremy Oliver, Interim Director of Human Services in Kern County.

To find a cooling center, please call local city or county governments or visit pge.com%2Fcoolingcenters. For transportation to the centers dial 2-1-1. Modifications to cooling centers may be implemented to ensure safety and comply with current health orders.

PG&E Tips to Stay Safe and Cool this Summer

Plan ahead : Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days.

: Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days. Keep an emergency contact list : Keep a list of emergency phone numbers.

: Keep a list of emergency phone numbers. Have a buddy system : During a heat wave, check on neighbors especially older adults.

: During a heat wave, check on neighbors especially older adults. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water.

Drink plenty of water. Stay cool: Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.

Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing. Stay safe: Stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

PG&E is interested in funding the operation of more local cooling centers throughout the service area. For more information, please contact PG&E at [email protected].

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005974/en/