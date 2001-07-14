Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech Health” or the “Company”) was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting, are set out below.

Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total votes cast 001. To approve the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2021 216,387,000 100.00 0 0.00 529,458 216,387,000 002. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 186,654,636 86.20 29,871,462 13.80 390,360 216,526,098 003. To elect Ms. Sharon Barber-Lui as a director 216,911,434 100.00 2,288 0.00 2,736 216,913,722 004. To elect Dr. Raju Kucherlapati as a director 214,260,532 98.78 2,653,190 1.22 2,736 216,913,722 005. To elect Dr. John LaMattina as a director 208,222,704 95.99 8,691,018 4.01 2,736 216,913,722 006. To elect Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a director 186,900,260 86.16 30,013,462 13.84 2,736 216,913,722 007. To elect Dame Marjorie Scardino as a director 216,877,331 99.98 37,071 0.02 2,056 216,914,402 008. To elect Mr. Christopher Viehbacher as a director 190,417,512 87.78 26,496,210 12.22 2,736 216,913,722 009. To elect Dr. Robert Langer as a director 212,747,748 98.08 4,165,974 1.92 2,736 216,913,722 010. To elect Ms. Daphne Zohar as a director 216,905,622 100.00 8,100 0.00 2,736 216,913,722 011. To elect Dr. Bharatt Chowrira as a director 216,706,444 99.90 207,278 0.10 2,736 216,913,722 012. To reappoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company 212,180,052 97.82 4,729,435 2.18 6,971 216,909,487 013. To authorize the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration 212,703,757 98.06 4,211,701 1.94 1,000 216,915,458 014. To authorize the allotment of shares 212,364,212 97.90 4,551,246 2.10 1,000 216,915,458 015. To disapply pre-emption rights 216,589,860 99.85 324,482 0.15 2,116 216,914,342 016. To further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments. 204,225,243 94.15 12,689,099 5.85 2,116 216,914,342 017. To authorize market purchase of own shares 216,386,703 99.76 528,755 0.24 1,000 216,915,458 018. To authorize general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 212,326,728 97.88 4,588,730 2.12 1,000 216,915,458

Notes:

(1) A vote “Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes “For” or “Against” a resolution. (2) As at June 13, 2022, the record date for the Annual General Meeting, the number of issued shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM was 287,633,591 ordinary shares. This does not include 977,529 shares held in treasury by the Company. In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. (3) The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company’s website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.puretechhealth.com%2Ffinancials-filings%2Freports and on the National Storage Mechanism.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders.

This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Annual Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation those related to our future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks, uncertainties and other important factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and in our other regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005953/en/