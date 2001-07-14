Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech Health” or the “Company”) was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll.
The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting, are set out below.
|
Resolutions
|
For
|
%
|
Against
|
%
|
Withheld
Total votes cast
|
001. To approve the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2021
|
216,387,000
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
529,458
216,387,000
|
002. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|
186,654,636
|
86.20
|
29,871,462
|
13.80
|
390,360
216,526,098
|
003. To elect Ms. Sharon Barber-Lui as a director
|
216,911,434
|
100.00
|
2,288
|
0.00
|
2,736
216,913,722
|
004. To elect Dr. Raju Kucherlapati as a director
|
214,260,532
|
98.78
|
2,653,190
|
1.22
|
2,736
216,913,722
|
005. To elect Dr. John LaMattina as a director
|
208,222,704
|
95.99
|
8,691,018
|
4.01
|
2,736
216,913,722
|
006. To elect Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a director
|
186,900,260
|
86.16
|
30,013,462
|
13.84
|
2,736
216,913,722
|
007. To elect Dame Marjorie Scardino as a director
|
216,877,331
|
99.98
|
37,071
|
0.02
|
2,056
216,914,402
|
008. To elect Mr. Christopher Viehbacher as a director
|
190,417,512
|
87.78
|
26,496,210
|
12.22
|
2,736
216,913,722
|
009. To elect Dr. Robert Langer as a director
|
212,747,748
|
98.08
|
4,165,974
|
1.92
|
2,736
216,913,722
|
010. To elect Ms. Daphne Zohar as a director
|
216,905,622
|
100.00
|
8,100
|
0.00
|
2,736
216,913,722
|
011. To elect Dr. Bharatt Chowrira as a director
|
216,706,444
|
99.90
|
207,278
|
0.10
|
2,736
216,913,722
|
012. To reappoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company
|
212,180,052
|
97.82
|
4,729,435
|
2.18
|
6,971
216,909,487
|
013. To authorize the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration
|
212,703,757
|
98.06
|
4,211,701
|
1.94
|
1,000
216,915,458
|
014. To authorize the allotment of shares
|
212,364,212
|
97.90
|
4,551,246
|
2.10
|
1,000
216,915,458
|
015. To disapply pre-emption rights
|
216,589,860
|
99.85
|
324,482
|
0.15
|
2,116
216,914,342
|
016. To further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments.
|
204,225,243
|
94.15
|
12,689,099
|
5.85
|
2,116
216,914,342
|
017. To authorize market purchase of own shares
|
216,386,703
|
99.76
|
528,755
|
0.24
|
1,000
216,915,458
|
018. To authorize general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
|
212,326,728
|
97.88
|
4,588,730
|
2.12
|
1,000
216,915,458
Notes:
|
(1)
A vote “Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes “For” or “Against” a resolution.
|
(2)
As at June 13, 2022, the record date for the Annual General Meeting, the number of issued shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM was 287,633,591 ordinary shares. This does not include 977,529 shares held in treasury by the Company. In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
|
(3)
The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company’s website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.puretechhealth.com%2Ffinancials-filings%2Freports and on the National Storage Mechanism.
About PureTech Health
PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders.
This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Annual Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.
For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation those related to our future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks, uncertainties and other important factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and in our other regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
