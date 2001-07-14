Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech Health” or the “Company”) was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting, are set out below.

Resolutions

For

%

Against

%

Withheld

Total votes cast

001. To approve the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2021

216,387,000

100.00

0

0.00

529,458

216,387,000

002. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

186,654,636

86.20

29,871,462

13.80

390,360

216,526,098

003. To elect Ms. Sharon Barber-Lui as a director

216,911,434

100.00

2,288

0.00

2,736

216,913,722

004. To elect Dr. Raju Kucherlapati as a director

214,260,532

98.78

2,653,190

1.22

2,736

216,913,722

005. To elect Dr. John LaMattina as a director

208,222,704

95.99

8,691,018

4.01

2,736

216,913,722

006. To elect Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a director

186,900,260

86.16

30,013,462

13.84

2,736

216,913,722

007. To elect Dame Marjorie Scardino as a director

216,877,331

99.98

37,071

0.02

2,056

216,914,402

008. To elect Mr. Christopher Viehbacher as a director

190,417,512

87.78

26,496,210

12.22

2,736

216,913,722

009. To elect Dr. Robert Langer as a director

212,747,748

98.08

4,165,974

1.92

2,736

216,913,722

010. To elect Ms. Daphne Zohar as a director

216,905,622

100.00

8,100

0.00

2,736

216,913,722

011. To elect Dr. Bharatt Chowrira as a director

216,706,444

99.90

207,278

0.10

2,736

216,913,722

012. To reappoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company

212,180,052

97.82

4,729,435

2.18

6,971

216,909,487

013. To authorize the Audit Committee to determine the Auditors' remuneration

212,703,757

98.06

4,211,701

1.94

1,000

216,915,458

014. To authorize the allotment of shares

212,364,212

97.90

4,551,246

2.10

1,000

216,915,458

015. To disapply pre-emption rights

216,589,860

99.85

324,482

0.15

2,116

216,914,342

016. To further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments.

204,225,243

94.15

12,689,099

5.85

2,116

216,914,342

017. To authorize market purchase of own shares

216,386,703

99.76

528,755

0.24

1,000

216,915,458

018. To authorize general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice

212,326,728

97.88

4,588,730

2.12

1,000

216,915,458

Notes:

(1)

A vote “Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes “For” or “Against” a resolution.

(2)

As at June 13, 2022, the record date for the Annual General Meeting, the number of issued shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM was 287,633,591 ordinary shares. This does not include 977,529 shares held in treasury by the Company. In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

(3)

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company’s website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.puretechhealth.com%2Ffinancials-filings%2Freports and on the National Storage Mechanism.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders.

This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Annual Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation those related to our future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks, uncertainties and other important factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and in our other regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

