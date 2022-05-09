FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Maranello (Italy), May 16, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

EXM Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 09/05/2022 43,046 182.5652 7,858,701.55 19,438 191.8664 3,729,499.08 3,532,057.09 62,484 182.2988 11,390,758.64 10/05/2022 5,149 182.0510 937,380.75 21,252 189.5613 4,028,556.75 3,817,089.96 26,401 180.0868 4,754,470.71 11/05/2022 23,955 180.3957 4,321,380.00 7,043 190.6717 1,342,900.78 1,272,529.88 30,998 180.4603 5,593,909.88 12/05/2022 1,463 179.3079 262,327.45 9,050 187.7573 1,699,203.57 1,632,593.74 10,513 180.2455 1,894,921.19 13/05/2022 33,340 183.1045 6,104,705.00 - - - - 33,340 183.1045 6,104,705.00 106,953 182.1781 19,484,494.75 56,783 190.2006 10,800,160.18 10,254,270.68 163,736 181.6263 29,738,765.43 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till May 13, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 99,999,990.00 for No. 527,592 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Sixth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on March 3, 2022)

USD 20,790,699.01 (Euro 19,387,633.57*) for No. 109,354 common shares purchased on the .

As of May 13, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,065,151 common shares equal to 4.30% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 13, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,945,433 own common shares on EXM and , excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 922,808,190.11.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

