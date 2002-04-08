SmileDirectClub Adds New Wireless Kit To Innovative Whitening Portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announces the expansion of its best-in-class oral care product offerings with its new Wireless Premium Teeth Whitening Kit.



SmileDirectClub’s latest premium affordable whitening treatment combines two of the brand’s most innovative oral care accessories; a convenient 6 mL whitening gel pen and a rechargeable, reusable patented Wireless LED Whitening Light to brighten teeth up to 9 shades in a week. The new gel pen includes more gel than 4 standard pens and is enamel-safe with low sensitivity. Thanks to the no-mess applicator gel and portable wireless light, it is ideal for use at home or on-the-go.

SmileDirectClub Wireless Premium Teeth Whitening Kit ($45) is now available at Shop.SmileDirectClub.com, Amazon.com and over 3,900 Walmart stores across the country and complements the brand’s existing oral care product offerings, including the recently released Dissolvable Strips, Stain Barrier and Pro Whitening System Plus.

“With the launch of the Wireless Premium Teeth Whitening Kit, we are merging our original bestselling whitening gel and new Wireless LED Whitening Light that utilizes advanced technology.” said Amy Keith, General Manager of Global Oral Care at SmileDirectClub. “This integration brings even more convenience and personalization to our customer’s teeth whitening experience and we’re thrilled to add it to our top-performing whitening portfolio."

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, enabling care to more than 1.7 million customers. SmileDirectClub is the only oral care brand that offers customers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth straighter, brighter and cleaner.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s new product offerings and availability, visit: Shop.SmileDirectClub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

