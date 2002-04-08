Reservoir Founder & CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi Named to Variety's New York Women's Impact Report 2022

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. ( RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced the Company’s Founder and CEO, Golnar Khosrowshahi, was named to Variety’s New York Women’s Impact Report 2022. Comprised of 87 different women across executives and talent from film, TV, music, and other sectors, the report recognizes the impact these leaders have had on their industries and beyond. Khosrowshahi joins other notable honorees in the 2022 report, including Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah, Kim Cattrall, Amanda Seyfried, Drew Barrymore, and Venus Williams.



Khosrowshahi said, “To be recognized as a leader in the entertainment industry among these incredible women is an honor of the highest degree. I am so grateful to Variety for highlighting my leadership and Reservoir’s impact at large.” She added, “Having an impact means affecting change, and it is our ambition to continue advancing women in leadership positions and striving for a world that no longer defines them by gender.”

This honor builds on Khosrowshahi’s impressive list of recent accolades. In March, she was named Billboard’s Executive of the Year, which recognizes powerhouse female executives for their leadership and trailblazing efforts in the music industry. Additionally, she was named to Billboard’s 2022 Power List, marking her second time appearing on the list. Both honors followed Khosrowshahi’s leading Reservoir from its founding in 2007 to its debut as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq in 2021, making it the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.



Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.





