Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the May 3rd, 4th and 5th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 10th.

May 3rd Agenda:

PresentationTicker(s)
Elevate Uranium Ltd.OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Pan African Resources PLCOTCQX: PAFRF, PAFRY | LSE: PAF
First Mining Gold Corp.OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
Troilus Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
Exploits Discovery Corp.OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD
Giga Metals Corp.OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
Altaley Mining Corp.OTCQX: ATLYF | TSXV: ATLY
Westward Gold Inc. WGLIF | CSE: WG
Reyna Gold Corp. REYGF | TSXV: REYG
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. ATBHF | TSXV: BAY
World Copper Ltd.OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

May 4th Agenda:

PresentationTicker(s)
Moneta Gold Inc.OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
Lumina Gold Corp.OTCQX: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. RMRDF | TSXV: RDS
Luminex Resources Corp.OTCQX: LUMIF | TSXV: LR
Hochschild Mining PLCOTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
Baroyeca Gold & Silver, Inc.PINK: BRYGF | TSXV: BGS
Golden Arrow Resource Corp. GARWF | TSXV: GRG
Dolly Varden Silver Corp.OTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
Anacortes Mining Corp. XYZFF | TSXV: XYZ
Tesoro Resources Ltd. TSORF | ASX: TSO

May 5th Agenda:

PresentationTicker(s)
GoviEx Uranium Inc.OTCQX: GVXXF | TSXV: GXU
Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
Los Andes Copper Ltd.OTCQX: LSANF | TSXV: LA
Metallum Resources Inc.Pink: MTLLF | TSXV: MZN
Northstar Gold Corp. NSGCF | CSE: NSG
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Granite Creek Copper Ltd. GCXXF | TSXV: GCX
Group Ten Metals Inc. PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
Metallic Minerals Corp. MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
Metallica Metals Corp. MTALF | CSE: MM

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

