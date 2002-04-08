Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the May 3rd, 4th and 5th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Fr5ptv
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 10th.
May 3rd Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Elevate Uranium Ltd.
|OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
|Pan African Resources PLC
|OTCQX: PAFRF, PAFRY | LSE: PAF
|First Mining Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
|Troilus Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
|Exploits Discovery Corp.
|OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
|Altaley Mining Corp.
|OTCQX: ATLYF | TSXV: ATLY
|Westward Gold Inc.
|WGLIF | CSE: WG
|Reyna Gold Corp.
|REYGF | TSXV: REYG
|Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.
|ATBHF | TSXV: BAY
|World Copper Ltd.
|OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
|PEXZF | TSXV: PEX
May 4th Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Moneta Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
|Lumina Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
|Radisson Mining Resources Inc.
|RMRDF | TSXV: RDS
|Luminex Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: LUMIF | TSXV: LR
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
|Baroyeca Gold & Silver, Inc.
|PINK: BRYGF | TSXV: BGS
|Golden Arrow Resource Corp.
|GARWF | TSXV: GRG
|Dolly Varden Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV
|Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
|BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
|Anacortes Mining Corp.
|XYZFF | TSXV: XYZ
|Tesoro Resources Ltd.
|TSORF | ASX: TSO
May 5th Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|GoviEx Uranium Inc.
|OTCQX: GVXXF | TSXV: GXU
|Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.
|OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
|Los Andes Copper Ltd.
|OTCQX: LSANF | TSXV: LA
|Metallum Resources Inc.
|Pink: MTLLF | TSXV: MZN
|Northstar Gold Corp.
|NSGCF | CSE: NSG
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
|Granite Creek Copper Ltd.
|GCXXF | TSXV: GCX
|Group Ten Metals Inc.
|PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
|Metallic Minerals Corp.
|MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
|Metallica Metals Corp.
|MTALF | CSE: MM
