DTE Energy earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Excellence in Energy Efficiency Award

DETROIT, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest provider of energy efficiency savings, has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Excellence in Energy Efficiency Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This award is the highest level of EPA recognition, honoring corporate energy management programs that demonstrate organization-wide energy savings, best practices, and benefits of ENERGY STAR. This government-backed symbol for energy efficiency was established to help customers identify and purchase products that offer savings on energy bills without sacrificing performance, features, or comfort.

As part of its initiative to help its customers reduce emissions and save money through energy efficiency, DTE implemented three programs designed to educate consumers and shift their purchasing habits to ENERGY STAR certified products and above-code home building measures.

DTE expanded money-saving solutions through the ENERGY STAR Lighting, Appliances, and Marketplace program. To increase customer awareness of ENERGY STAR benefits, the program implemented strategies to heighten point-of-purchase materials in participating retailers, showcasing the ENERGY STAR logo to improve brand recognition as well as provide instant rebates. Through these instant rebates, customers were able to purchase lower-cost certified LED lighting, heat pumps, thermostats, and other products, leading to participation in additional energy-saving opportunities. In 2021, energy savings resulted in more than 160,000 MWh of electricity, the equivalent of 88,595 homes’ energy use for one year.

“We’re honored to be named an ENERGY STAR awardee for our continued efforts to increase energy efficiency through the promotion of awareness and product accessibility,” said John Boladian, director, Energy Efficiency, DTE Energy. “Throughout the last year, our programs have led to substantial increases in consumer awareness of ENERGY STAR products and standards.”

Through the advancement of programs like these and other pilot programs, DTE is striving to continue building upon these successes throughout 2022 and beyond.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “DTE Energy is showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment but also for business and customers.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

To learn more about DTE energy-saving programs, visit dteenergy.com/saveenergy.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable, and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

