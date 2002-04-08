Arbutus Announces Abstract Selected for Publication at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

WARMINSTER, Pa., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that its abstract on a preclinical oncology study for one of Arbutus’ oral PD-L1 inhibitor compounds designed to reawaken the immune system, has been selected for publication at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held June 3-7, 2022.



Details for the abstract selected for publication are as follows:

Title: Pre-clinical anti-tumor activity of small-molecule oral PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors

Abstract Number: e14558

Authors: Emily P Thi, Andrew G Cole, Gavin Heffernan, Christina L Iott, Seyma Ozturk, Sharie C Ganchua, Dan Nguyen, Ingrid Graves, Jorge G Quintero, Kim Stever, Kristi Fan, Vijay Ahuja, Steven G Kultgen, Maria Shubina, Boya Liu, Sunny Tang, Troy O Harasym, Angela M Lam and Michael J Sofia

Session: Publication Only – Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The abstract is available on ASCO’s website at //asco.org/abstracts.



About PD-L1

Immune checkpoints such as PD-1/PD-L1 play an important role in the induction and maintenance of immune tolerance and in T-cell activation. We have identified a class of small-molecule oral PD-L1 inhibitors that we believe will allow for controlled checkpoint blockade, enable oral dosing, and mitigate systemic safety issues typically seen with checkpoint antibody therapies.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. In HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, oral capsid inhibitor, oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and oral RNA destabilizer that we intend to combine to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

