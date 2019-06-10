FIXX INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Homology Medicines, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Case

SAN DIEGO

May 6, 2022

June 10, 2019

February 18, 2022

May 24, 2022

July 21, 2020

February 18, 2022

$2 billion

Geller Rudman

San Diego

[email protected]







/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) securities betweenand, inclusive ("Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-01968 (C.D. Cal.).: Homology's lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria ("PKU") in adults that is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial ("HMI-102 Trial").Theclass action alleges, among other things, that defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Homology had overstated HMI-102's efficacy and risk mitigation; and (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that Homology would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form.On, Mariner Research published a report concluding that Homology concealed data showing HMI-102's lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization. On this news, Homology's stock price fell by more than 10%.Then, on, Homology disclosed that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) has been placed on clinical hold due to the need to modify risk mitigation measures" and that Homology "expects to receive an official clinical hold letter within 30 days." On this news, Homology's stock price fell by more than 32%.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Homology securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the case who is also typical and adequate of the putative class.is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fixx-investor-deadline-robbins-geller-rudman--dowd-llp-announces-that-homology-medicines-inc-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-case-301542063.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



