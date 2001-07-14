INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in TrueBlue, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TrueBlue, Inc. (“TrueBlue” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TBI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TrueBlue issued a press release during trading hours on June 15, 2022, “announc[ing] … that Patrick Beharelle has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of TrueBlue, effective June 14, 2022.” The Company stated that “Mr. Beharelle’s resignation follows an investigation, led by outside counsel, into allegations regarding his conduct. Based on the investigation’s findings, the Board of Directors determined that he had engaged in behaviors that violated TrueBlue’s policies and Code of Conduct. Mr. Beharelle’s conduct in question was not related to financial controls, financial statements, or business performance.” Based on this news, shares of TrueBlue fell by more than 5%.

