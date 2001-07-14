OUTSET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Outset Medical, Inc. on Behalf of Outset Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OM) on behalf of Outset stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Outset has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Outset provided guidance for the second quarter of 2022 as part of a June 13, 2022 press release. The Company announced that it had “implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) review and clearance of a 510(k) the Company submitted for changes made since the device’s original March 2020 clearance.”

Based on this news, shares of Outset fell by more than 34% on June 14, 2022.

