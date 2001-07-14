Juniper Networks Wins "Best of Show" Top Awards at Interop Tokyo 2022

Juniper+Networks ( NYSE:JNPR, Financial), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been awarded multiple top honors at Interop+Tokyo+2022, building on its long-standing tradition of major award wins at the prestigious trade conference. This recognition is a testament to Juniper’s commitment to building innovative products and solutions that simplify networking and security while delivering experience-first networking for customers.

Juniper continued its winning streak at the influential trade show this year, receiving awards in three categories:

“Best of Show” Grand Prix Award (Network Infrastructure – ISP/Carrier): MX304+Universal+Routing+Platform

MX304+Universal+Routing+Platform “Best of Show” Grand Prix Runners-Up Award (NFV/SDI): Juniper+Cloud-Native+Router+%28JCNR%29

Juniper+Cloud-Native+Router+%28JCNR%29 “Best of ShowNet” Grand Prix Award: MX304+Universal+Routing+Platform

The “Best of Show” awards regularly receive hundreds of nominations from across the industry, being evaluated each year by a prominent judging panel of industry experts and executives.

Interop Tokyo has grown to become one of Asia's largest network computing trade shows and is renowned for being a top global showcase for the most cutting-edge networking products, solutions and services offered by vendors from all over the world. Similar to last year, Interop Tokyo was held as a hybrid event, with a virtual exhibition as well as live and recorded streams of keynotes and content.

Product Highlights:

Juniper+Cloud-Native+Router+%28J-CNR%29

J-CNR is a performant software-based router using Juniper’s proven routing technology with cRPD and Contrail DPDK vRouter forwarding plane for x86 and ARM processors.

When deployed in cloud-native environments, the J-CNR seamlessly leverages the Kubernetes operator and controller framework, exposing full networking capabilities via a Kubernetes Container Network Interface (CNI) taking full advantage of container economics and the operational efficiencies inherent in these environments.

MX304+Universal+Routing+Platform

Powered by Trio 6 Silicon and the Junos operating system, the MX304 Universal Routing Platform is a compact Multi-Service Edge router specifically designed for environments where space and power are at an absolute premium. The MX304 provides a highly compact, 2RU platform with the flexibility to scale out services with 3.2 Tbps and 4.8 Tbps, in redundant and non-redundant configurations, respectively.

It redefines per-rack-unit economics, enabling support for a wide range of demanding edge requirements anywhere in the network. The MX304, like Juniper's other Trio 6-based platforms, delivers exceptional power efficiency. The platform's capabilities simplify network design, lower OpEx and enable the profitable delivery of business, residential, mobile, cable, data center and cloud services.

In addition to the “Best of Show” Grand Prix Award, the MX304+Universal+Routing+Platform also won the “Best of ShowNet” Grand Prix Award for its successful proof-of-concept in support of ShowNet’s SRv6 backbone, and its suitability for the Japanese market due to its excellent ability to support networking redundancy and robustness.

Last year, Juniper’s “Best of Show” winners included the ACX7100+Series+Cloud+Metro+Platforms, PTX10001-36MR+Packet+Transport+Router, EX4400+Ethernet+Switch and Juniper+Apstra.

Supporting Quote

“It is an honor to once again be recognized at Interop Tokyo, continuing our proud tradition of award wins that span over a decade. Our experience-first networking foundation plays a critical role in how we develop our products and how we deliver enhanced user experiences for our customers. These awards are a result of this commitment, and we look forward to providing our customers and the industry with the most innovative products for many years to come."

- Tomohiro Furuya, VP & Country Manager, Japan, Juniper Networks

