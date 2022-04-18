Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Dentsply, Cassava, and Axsome and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ( XRAY), Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA), and Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( AXSM). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ( XRAY)

On April 19, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing the termination of Chief Executive Officer, Don Casey, effective immediately, and that Casey will also cease to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.

Following this news, shares of Dentsply Sirona dropped sharply by $6.52 per share, over 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022.

For more information on the Dentsply Sirona investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/XRAY

Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA)

On April 18, 2022, The New York Times published an article entitled “Scientists Question Data Behind an Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug.” The article addressed Cassava’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, simufilam, and reported that one of Cassava’s advisers, Dr. H.Y. Wang, had five papers he authored retracted from the scientific journal PLoS One after an in-depth investigation revealed “serious concerns about the integrity and the reliability of the results.”

On this news, Cassava’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.

For more information on the Cassava investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SAVA

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( AXSM)

Before the market opened on August 9, 2021, Axsome announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in their review of Axsome's New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it is attempting to learn the nature of the discrepancies in order to address them, but said the development may lead to a delay in the potential approval of AXS-05.

On this news shares of Axsome stock fell 40% in intraday trading.

For more information on the Axsome investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AXSM

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com