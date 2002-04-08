IONQ ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating IonQ, Inc. on Behalf of IonQ Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or the “Company”) (: IONQ, IONQ+) on behalf of IonQ stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether IonQ has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a 183-page short report regarding IonQ’s management, operations, and business. The Scorpion Capital report stated that “We conducted 25 research interviews including 7 former employees and executives; 11 leading quantum computing experts including seminal names in the field, some who have published papers with IonQ’s founders and are intimately familiar with its technology; and 5 of its key “customers” and partners. We believe our research represents the most in-depth due diligence to date on IonQ, leading us to conclude it is just another VC-backed SPAC scam.”

Following this news, IonQ’s stock closed down 9.03%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired IonQ shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond

