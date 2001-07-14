Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
JET-PUFFED Is Giving Campsites a Glow Up This Summer With New Camp S'mores Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging

18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

JET-PUFFED knows that finding a bag of marshmallows outside under the dark night sky can sometimes be challenging. This summer, JET-PUFFED is giving campfires a glow up with its new first-of-its-kind Camp S’mores packaging – a glow-in-the-dark bag that contains the fluffiest, puffiest JET-PUFFED marshmallows for s’more exciting campfire fun for the whole family.

JET-PUFFED Is Giving Campsites a Glow Up This Summer With New Camp S’mores Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we gear up for the first day of summer and prime marshmallow roasting season, we wanted to give fans a way to enjoy their s’mores no matter if it’s day or night,” says Samantha Mills, Associate Director of Brand Communications at Kraft Heinz. “The new glow-in-the-dark packaging makes it easy to find your bag of marshmallows when the sun sets around the glowing campfire, giving your tastebuds a delicious treat with every bite.”

For the launch of new JET-PUFFED Camp S’mores, the brand created a NEW Star Registry-official JET-PUFFED constellation, JET-PUFFED S’morion, so you can enjoy s’mores and stargazing all summer long. Fans can discover S’morion in the night sky using a custom AR filter at smoregazing.com or by scanning the QR code on the back of the new Camp S’mores packaging.

JET-PUFFED is also encouraging all marshmallow lovers to #GoSmoregazing this summer – stargazing with a side of s’mores, for a chance to win a free S’moregazing kit. To enter for a chance to win a free S’moregazing kit, post a picture of your S’moregazing experience with #GoSmoregazing #Sweepstakes on Instagram. The S’moregazing kit will include a telescope, glow-in-the-dark skewers, new JET-PUFFED Camp S’mores and s’mores ingredients, glow-in-the dark stickers and more.

JET-PUFFED Camp S’mores are now available at Walmart and other retailers for $2.99, while supplies last. To learn more information about Camp S’mores or how to win a S’moregazing Kit visit smoregazing.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

