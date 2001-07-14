JET-PUFFED knows that finding a bag of marshmallows outside under the dark night sky can sometimes be challenging. This summer, JET-PUFFED is giving campfires a glow up with its new first-of-its-kind Camp S’mores packaging – a glow-in-the-dark bag that contains the fluffiest, puffiest JET-PUFFED marshmallows for s’more exciting campfire fun for the whole family.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005217/en/

JET-PUFFED Is Giving Campsites a Glow Up This Summer With New Camp S’mores Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we gear up for the first day of summer and prime marshmallow roasting season, we wanted to give fans a way to enjoy their s’mores no matter if it’s day or night,” says Samantha Mills, Associate Director of Brand Communications at Kraft Heinz. “The new glow-in-the-dark packaging makes it easy to find your bag of marshmallows when the sun sets around the glowing campfire, giving your tastebuds a delicious treat with every bite.”

For the launch of new JET-PUFFED Camp S’mores, the brand created a NEW Star Registry-official JET-PUFFED constellation, JET-PUFFED S’morion, so you can enjoy s’mores and stargazing all summer long. Fans can discover S’morion in the night sky using a custom AR filter at smoregazing.com or by scanning the QR code on the back of the new Camp S’mores packaging.

JET-PUFFED is also encouraging all marshmallow lovers to #GoSmoregazing this summer – stargazing with a side of s’mores, for a chance to win a free S’moregazing kit. To enter for a chance to win a free S’moregazing kit, post a picture of your S’moregazing experience with #GoSmoregazing #Sweepstakes on Instagram. The S’moregazing kit will include a telescope, glow-in-the-dark skewers, new JET-PUFFED Camp S’mores and s’mores ingredients, glow-in-the dark stickers and more.

JET-PUFFED Camp S’mores are now available at Walmart and other retailers for $2.99, while supplies last. To learn more information about Camp S’mores or how to win a S’moregazing Kit visit smoregazing.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005217/en/