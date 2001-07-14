OshKosh B'gosh Encourages a New Kind of Togetherness this Father's Day with Launch of 'Take Your Dad to the Metaverse Day'

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) – The largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today announced OshKosh+B%26rsquo%3Bgosh%26rsquo%3Bs first foray into the metaverse in partnership with+Super+League+Gaming, a leading network of metaverse games, experiences, and content channels, as the exclusive partner in the new Roblox game, ‘Fashion Runway.’ Demonstrating how OshKosh B’gosh – the iconic, timeless clothing brand – is evolving to endure through generations, this strategic collaboration will deliver an authentic enhancement to popular gameplay on the world’s largest metaverse gaming platform.

OshKosh B’gosh is partnering with Super League Gaming for a new metaverse experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

To celebrate this trailblazing partnership, OshKosh B’gosh is inviting dads to join their children in the metaverse fun with ‘Take Your Dad to the Metaverse Day,’ a campaign that encourages dads to spend quality time with their kids in a new way. Gamers can style their dad’s ‘Fashion Runway’ game avatar and share their looks on social media using hashtag #OKBMetaDadsSweeps where five winners will have the opportunity to win $100 gift cards to OshKosh B’gosh.

“Childhood fun looked a little different back when I was a kid wearing OshKosh B’gosh overalls. As we look at this next generation, OshKosh is the perfect brand to reimagine a moment of togetherness between today’s parents, who grew up wearing the brand, and their children,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “This venture into the metaverse is a first for OshKosh B’gosh and it marks a milestone in how we are reaching parents in a new, innovative way tied to a cultural moment. Super League's expertise coupled with their relationships with top Roblox developers, makes them an ideal partner for the brand’s entry into the metaverse and engaging parents in a new way.”

“Super League has been creating opportunities for parents to connect with their kids through gaming since our founding days. We are thrilled to be doing so in an entirely new way with the iconic children's apparel brand, OshKosh B’gosh,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League. “Meeting kids where they are in the metaverse, in an authentic way timed to Father’s Day, is exactly the type of program that creates lasting impact.”

‘Fashion Runway’ gamers will be able to customize avatars and create their own styles with their favorite OshKosh B’gosh apparel within the game through Roblox's+new+layered+clothing+feature+set. Much of the OshKosh B’gosh clothing featured in ‘Fashion Runway’ will be available to shop in real life on OshKosh.com, just in time for the back-to-school shopping season. For more information on this partnership, please visit oshkosh.com.

