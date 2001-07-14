ITT Hosts 2022 Investor Conference; Announces Long-Term Financial Outlook

June 16, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today will host its investor conference led by Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and other members of the ITT leadership team. The company will deliver a series of presentations focusing on its strategic priorities, innovative technologies, long-term vision, and financial framework. The event begins at 1 PM ET.

“We are excited to host ITT’s first investor conference since 2011. Today we will demonstrate the strength of ITT’s market-leading positions in growing end markets and innovations aligned to electrification and sustainability that will drive sustained differentiation in each of our three businesses. Investors will see firsthand how the breadth of our technologies and our highly engineered solutions will deliver value for our customers and shareholders now and over the long term,” Savi said.

“Whether it is Motion Technologies’ industry-leading positions on electrified vehicles, the differentiated flow technology in Industrial Process, or Connect & Control Technologies’ commercial aerospace content, ITT is poised to outperform over the long term,” Savi concluded.

In connection with the conference, ITT also announced long-term financial targets, which comprise 5 to 7 percent revenue growth, 20 percent adjusted segment operating margin, over 10 percent adjusted earnings per share growth, and a free cash flow margin range of 11 percent to 13 percent, all based on actual results for the year-ending December 31, 2021.

The company will also host an interactive technology demonstration at the event, which will take place at Current at Chelsea Piers in New York, NY. Presentation materials and webcast information for the conference, including a replay of the webcast following the event, will be available at investors.itt.com

