Sol-Gel Technologies to Present in Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. ( SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing, commercializing or partnering branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that that the Company will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022.



Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Date: May 23-26 2022 Format: On-demand presentation and 1:1 meetings Time: Presentation available on-demand beginning Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Webcast: Link

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing or partnering branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leveraged its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for TWYNEO®, which is approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to Galderma for U.S. commercialization.

The Company’s pipeline also includes early-stage topical drug candidates SGT-210, SGT-310 and SGT-510 under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Irina Koffler

Investor relations, LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

+1 917 734 7387

Sol-Gel Technologies

Gilad Mamlok

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]