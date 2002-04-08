Terrata Homes Announces Expansion into Oklahoma City Market with the Opening of Winter Creek

BLANCHARD, Okla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) announced the expansion of the Terrata Homes brand into the Oklahoma City market, with the grand opening of its newest community, Winter Creek. Winter Creek offers homebuyers the opportunity to own a luxury, new home situated along the prestigious, championship golf course at Winter Creek.



Within the community, Terrata Homes is offering an exclusive collection of five, never-before-seen home plans. Titled the Country Club Collection, these new homes have been carefully constructed with meticulous attention to detail, presenting elevated aesthetics, exquisite interior upgrades and functional, spacious layouts. Ranging in size from 2,602 square feet to over 3,700 square feet, these homes offer four and five bedrooms with up to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Open floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, formal dining rooms, media rooms and fantastic family rooms are available within the community. Every new Terrata home at Winter Creek will showcase a multitude of incredible, included upgrades such as a full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances, sparkling quartz countertops, an electric fireplace, oversized wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, beautiful, wood-look, tile flooring, attached two- to three-car garages, covered outdoor living spaces and sprawling half-acre homesites.

Winter Creek is ideally located off Highway 62 in beautiful, Blanchard, Oklahoma. Brimming with small town charm, this community is set amongst the peaceful, rolling terrain of the championship, 18-hole, Winter Creek Golf Course, making it the perfect place to enjoy a relaxed-paced lifestyle. Though removed from urban congestion, homeowners at Winter Creek enjoy a peaceful environment, while remaining close to the major city centers of Norman and Oklahoma City. Within this gated community, homeowners appreciate having access to world-class amenities such as the Winter Creek Golf Course and Country Club’s rustic-themed clubhouse. At the clubhouse, residents will find a golf simulator, Pro Shop, fitness center, restaurant and more. Additionally, this community is home to a swimming pool, lakes and stunning, fairway views.

New homes at Winter Creek start from the $490s with quick move-in opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this extraordinary community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (800) 805-0761 ext 1027 or visit TerrataHomes.com/WinterCreek.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

