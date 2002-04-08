Kronos Bio Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. ( KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases, today announced participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. An on-demand webcast of the presentation will be available on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7 a.m. ET.



The webcast will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.



Company Contact:

Marni Kottle

Kronos Bio

650-900-3450

[email protected]

Investors:

Claudia Styslinger

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

Media:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

949-903-4750

[email protected]